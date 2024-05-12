Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.140-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.5 million-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.2 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14-$2.16 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 459,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.