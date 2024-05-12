NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.73. 1,072,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

