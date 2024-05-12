Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gartner were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.27. The stock had a trading volume of 311,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,140. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $303.10 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

