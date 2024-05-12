Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 65,123 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 382,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $411,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Kroger by 5.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,424. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

