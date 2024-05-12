Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.69. The company had a trading volume of 560,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $144.54 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

