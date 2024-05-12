Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $73,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. 1,162,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.