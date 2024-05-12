Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 534,393 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 534,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.80. 608,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

