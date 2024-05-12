AGF Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Howmet Aerospace worth $147,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,061 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. 3,147,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $82.81.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

