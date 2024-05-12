AGF Management Ltd. Sells 20,132 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $187,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock traded up $17.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $316.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

