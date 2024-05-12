Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide worth $96,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,447,000 after buying an additional 234,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,624. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

