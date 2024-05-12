AGF Management Ltd. Sells 800,232 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,983,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 800,232 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $88,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,436,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,675,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,374,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 1,126,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $19,989,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Trading Down 1.9 %

TELUS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 284.62%.

About TELUS



TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

