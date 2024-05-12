Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $69,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. 1,033,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

