AGF Management Ltd. Sells 15,335 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $63,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 179,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,913. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $186.73 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

