AGF Management Ltd. Sells 351,310 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,310 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,395 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after buying an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,081,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 507,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,470. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

