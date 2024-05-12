Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Cut by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $215.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

