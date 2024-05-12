AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,121 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,004,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,296,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

