AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

