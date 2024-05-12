AGF Management Ltd. Has $8.95 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $434,000.

FCOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 34,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

