Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,499,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 5.41% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $102,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CMTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 299,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,373. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

