Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,286 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $84,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $63.26. 8,371,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,646. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

