PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,668,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.18. 1,810,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,947. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

