Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.