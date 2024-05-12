Canoe Financial LP Has $506,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Canoe Financial LP cut its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,755 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 349,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

ASH opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.