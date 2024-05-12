Canoe Financial LP Cuts Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Canoe Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,966 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $226.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

