Canoe Financial LP Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,019 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Suncor Energy by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,758 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,355,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 51.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after buying an additional 2,060,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SU opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

