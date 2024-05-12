Canoe Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.94. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

