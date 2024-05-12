Canoe Financial LP Acquires 6,130 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $98.53.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

