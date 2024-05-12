Canoe Financial LP Has $8.19 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 218.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,495 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fortis by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 120,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FTS opened at $41.10 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

