Canoe Financial LP Sells 11,026 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in ATS were worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ATS by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ATS by 27.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ATS by 17.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in ATS during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

