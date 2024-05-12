Canoe Financial LP Makes New $46.47 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,347,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,472,000. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 69,273 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

FITB opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

