Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $83,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

