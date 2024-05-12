Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,858 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 0.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $149,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after buying an additional 357,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock worth $47,972,876 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

