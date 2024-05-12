Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $336.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.86 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

