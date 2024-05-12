O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,019.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,087.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,022.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

