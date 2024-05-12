Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

