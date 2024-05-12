Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCO opened at $400.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.11.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

