JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,052 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.