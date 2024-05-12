Canoe Financial LP Purchases 105,475,200 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 300,456.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 26.1% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canoe Financial LP owned about 14.55% of Bank of Montreal worth $10,439,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,328,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $93.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

