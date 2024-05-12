Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,598. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.