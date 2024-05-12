Rossmore Private Capital Sells 426 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

