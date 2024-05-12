iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 828,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

