Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Boosted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

