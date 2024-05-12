Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Lowered by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $95.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.