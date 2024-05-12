First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

