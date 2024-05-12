First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 415,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after buying an additional 405,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -158.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

