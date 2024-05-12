First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Altria Group stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.