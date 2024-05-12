Norwood Investment Partners LP Has $4.19 Million Stake in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Norwood Investment Partners LP lessened its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,167 shares during the period. MeridianLink comprises about 2.9% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned 0.22% of MeridianLink worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

