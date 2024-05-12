Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) is Norwood Investment Partners LP’s Largest Position

Norwood Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group accounts for about 20.3% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.99% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 92.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSGR shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.92. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.