First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $468.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

