Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after buying an additional 738,684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 869,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 738,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after buying an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

